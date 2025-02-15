Punjab: Village Chowkidars’ honorarium increased after eight years

Chandigarh: Punjab govt has increased the honorarium of village Chowkidars that will benefit 9,974 Chowkidars of the state. With this, the Chowkidars will get an additional benefit of Rs. 3 crore annually.

Punjab Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian said that the promises made by the government to every section of the state are being fulfilled. He said that in an important decision taken by the Cabinet led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the monthly honorarium of village Chowkidar has been increased from the current Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

The honorarium of Rs. 1,250 per month has been going on since 2017. Now after eight years, the amount stands increased. Revenue Minister said that this was a long-standing demand of the Chowkidar organisations, which has now been approved by the Cabinet.