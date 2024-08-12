Punjab Vigilance arrests DDPO, private person for misappropriating in govt grants

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested DDPO Fatehgarh Sahib, Kulwinder Singh Randhawa and Hanspal, a private person for committing embezzlement of grants/funds to the tune of Rs. 40,85,175 pertaining to Amloh block and Gram Panchayats.



Disclosing this here Sunday, an official spokesperson of the state VB said in this regard a case FIR No. 37, dated 09.08.2024 under sections 409, 120-B of IPC and 13 (1) read with 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station Patiala range against five persons including Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, the then BDPO Amloh for misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs. 40,85,175 by illegally releasing these funds in the name of some private firms and a private person.