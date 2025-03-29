Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes three Bills

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vidhan Sabha passed three Bills today during the legislative business on the last day of the Budget session.

Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardip Singh Mundian introduced 'The Indian Stamp (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025'.

Jails Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar introduced 'The Transfer of Prisoners (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2025' and Mines Minister Barinder Goel introduced 'The Punjab Regulation of Crusher Units and Stockists and Retailers Bill 2025'.

All the three Bills were passed by the Vidhan Sabha.