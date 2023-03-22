Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to name airport after martyr Sarabha

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution to request the Government of India (GOI) to name the upcoming International Airport at Indian Air force Station Halwara, Ludhiana as Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport.

The resolution was moved by the chief minister on Wednesday during the session of the Punjab Assembly.

The chief minister said that this will be a humble tribute to the iconic martyr who laid down his life at the altar of the motherland. He said that this young martyr had been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly. Mann said that the great martyr played a pivotal role in emancipating the country from the clutches of foreign imperialism adding that as an active leader of Ghadar party he worked untiringly for attaining freedom first abroad and then within the country.

He said that due to strenuous efforts of the state, the Mohali International Airport has already been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh adding that naming of Halwara airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha will be a humble tribute to the martyr. Bhagwant Mann further said that naming the airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.