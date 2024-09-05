Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes 4 crucial Bills

Chandigarh: Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday passed four important Bills in the legislative session.



The Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Bill, 2024, the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, 2024, were passed

on the day.

Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema introduced the Punjab Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill in the Vidhan Sabha. Similarly, local government minister Balkar Singh introduced the Punjab Fire and Emergency Service Bill, while the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill was introduced by rural development and panchayat minister Laljit Singh Bhullar. All the three bills were passed unanimously.

Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudiya introduced the Punjab Agricultural Produce Markets (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by a majority in the

legislative assembly.