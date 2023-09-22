Punjab Vidhan Sabha goes paperless

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday said that digitisation of the state Vidhan Sabha will act as a cornerstone for enhancing the efficiency of the MLAs to raise the issues of public concern and for people to judge their performance.



Mann while addressing the state Assembly after the launch of the National e-Vidhan Application said that it is a revolutionary step aimed at making the legislatures more effective and responsive.

He said that under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project it will be easier to trace decisions and documents as well as to share information for transparent processes. Mann said that his government has taken this step for the welfare of the common man and to keep the MLAs updated. He said that Punjab is the first state to adopt digitisation process.