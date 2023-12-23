Punjab VB nabs ASI for taking Rs 11,500 bribe

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Harwinder Singh, posted at police post Golle Wala, police station Sadar, Faridkot for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 11,500.



The official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dilpreet Singh, a resident of village Golle Wala, Faridkot district.

He said that the complainant has approached the VB and alleged that the above said police personnel has demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe in lieu of accepting bail bonds regarding a police case registered against him and his brother in the police station. The complainant has also informed that the said accused has already taken Rs 2,000 as first instalment of bribe. In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused at VB police station Ferozepur range. The accused would be produced in the competent court on Saturday.