Punjab VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday nabbed Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh posted at Chatiwind police station of Amritsar for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

A spokesperson of the VB said the accused police official was arrested on the complaint of Sarwan Singh, resident of village Gurwali in district Amritsar.

Giving details, he added the complainant had approached the VB Amritsar and alleged that ASI Bhupinder Singh had demanded Rs 10,000 as a bribe to help him get bail in a police case registered against him and others on February 13 at Chatiwind police station.

ASI Bhupinder Singh was investigating the case. The spokesperson said that after preliminary investigation, a VB team from Amritsar Range laid a trap and arrested the accused police official on the spot while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused ASI at VB police station, Amritsar Range. Further investigation in this case is under progress.