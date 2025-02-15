Punjab VB nabs accomplice of Patwari accepting Rs 3,000 bribe

Chandigarh: Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a private individual named Rampal, an accomplice to Patwari Vipan Kumar, posted at revenue halqa Nawanshahar-1, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,000 on behalf of the Patwari.

An official spokesperson of the VB disclosed that the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Pardeep Kumar, a resident of New Abadi, Nawanshahar city in SBS Nagar district.

He further informed that the complainant had approached the VB after Patwari Vipan Kumar had demanded Rs 5,000 bribe to process the mutation of his ancestral house.