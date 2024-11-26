Punjab VB files case against rice mill partners

chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a criminal case against four partners of a rice mill named Singla Food Products, Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district for misappropriating 14 wagons of paddy and causing a huge loss to the government.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the investigation was conducted against the rice mill based on a letter received from the then managing director of the Punjab State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PUNSUP). The rice millers had signed an agreement with the PUNSUP, a state procurement authority, for storage of paddy and rice milling during the year 2011-12. He further stated that the then District Controller, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Sangrur, had sent a complaint letter to the then district manager of the PUNSUP, Sangrur to conduct an inquiry against the said rice mill for misappropriation.