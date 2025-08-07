Punjab: VB busts nexus between revenue officials, agents in property registry scam

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today arrested Sawinder Singh Registry Clerk Bhikiwind district Tarn Taran and Malkeet Singh deed writer Bhikiwind district Tarn Taran for receiving a bribe of Rs 37,000.

Disclosing this here today an official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused demanded bribe from the complainant Gurbhej Singh r/o village Bhikiwind district Tarn Taran. The complainant Gurbhej Singh stated that during the division of his ancestral land 2 kanals and 2 marlas of his agricultural land were erroneously transferred to his relatives. He had completed all the necessary formalities, including payment of fees to the govt treasury, in April.

Despite fulfilling all required procedures and acquiring the necessary stamp papers, he was unable to get his land registry processed. To get the registry of the said land in his name he approached Malkeet Singh Deed writer Bhikiwind district Tarn Taran, he added.

The complainant further stated that Malkeet Singh intentionally got his appointment for April 24 cancelled from Tehsildar Bhikiwind for the said registry. Upon enquiring he found that the Registry clerk Sawinder Singh was demanding a bribe of Rs 32,000 for processing his case. The complainant did not want to pay a bribe for his rightful work. Hence, to get such a corrupt official nabbed by the Vigilance Bureau, the complainant Gurbhej Singh reported the matter to DSP VB Unit Tarn Taran, he said.

The statement of the complainant was recorded at Vigilance Bureau, Unit Tarn Taran. Subsequently the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs 37,000 in presence of govt witness and the said case FIR was registered against the aforesaid accused u/s 7,7-A P.C Act 1988, as Amended by PC (Amendment) Act, Police Station Vigilance Bureau, Range Amritsar.