Punjab VB books ADC in panchayat land scam

chandigarh: Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday booked a retired District Development and Panchayat officer (DDPO) Kuldeep Singh, who was also holding the charge of additional deputy commissioner (ADC)Pathankot and seven private individuals in connection with 734 kanal and one marla panchayat land scam. Two beneficiary women have been arrested in the case.



The official spokesperson of the VB said that the accused ADC Kuldeep Singh had announced a decision in favour of private individuals in a case of Veena Parmar and others versus gram panchayat of village Gol in Narot Jaimal Singh block of Pathankot district on February 27. With this mala fide intentioned decision, he had paved the way to transfer the 734 kanal and one marla of shamlat land to some private individuals.

In this regard, an FIR under sections 409, 420, 120-B of IPC and 13 (1) (A), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at VB police station, Amritsar range against Ex-DDPO Kuldeep Singh resident of Makboolpura (Amritsar) and beneficiaries of the decision include Veena Parmar, Inderdeep Kaur, Bharati Banta, Tarsem Rani, Balwinder Kaur and others.



