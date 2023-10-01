Punjab VB arrests SAD leader, wife and son

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested Jarnail Singh Wahad, Managing Director Wahad-Sandhar Sugar Mills Limited Phagwara, his wife Rupinder Kaur Wahad, Director and his son Sandeep Singh Wahad, Director Wahad Sandhar Sugar Mill Limited Phagwara and Director Sugar Mill Plaza Private Limited, Phagwara, District Kapurthala after finding them guilty for misappropriating government land of sugar mill Phagwara and causing financial loss to the state government.



Disclosing this here today a spokesperson of the VB said an Inquiry was conducted against the Managing Director, Directors, Additional Director, etc. of Jagatjit Sugar Mills Company Limited, Wahad Sandhar Sugars Limited Phagwara, Sugar Mill Plaza Pvt.

By the Bureau. it has been found during the investigation that Maharaja Jagatjit Singh of State Kapurthala with his order agreement allotted sugar mill industry in his State to develop Jagatjit Sugar Mills Company Limited.

For running this mill he allotted 251 kanals 18 marles (31 acres 03 kanals 18 marlas) land free of charge as a waiver land whose ownership rights were given to Jagatjit Singh Sugar Mills Company Limited with conditions. The accused would be produced in the competent court Sunday.