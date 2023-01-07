Punjab VB arrests executive director of PSIEC

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday arrested SP Singh, Executive Director of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC), who was booked for conniving with other officers/officials of the corporation to provide undue benefit to realtor firm, Gulmohar Township Private Limited, for transferring/bifurcation of an industrial plot and causing huge loss to the state exchequer. He would be produced in the local court on Sunday.



Disclosing this here on Saturday, a spokesperson of the state VB said that in this criminal case, former industry minister Sunder Sham Arora and other officers/officials of the corporation have been booked for transferring and allowing the bifurcation of industrial plot in Mohali to Gulmohar Township firm and permitting it to establish a township.

Apart from the above said accused, three owners/partners of Gulmohar Township have also been nominated in this case.

He informed that in this regard, the VB on Thursday had arrested seven accused officers/officials of PSIEC on three days police remand which includes Ankur Chaudhary Estate Officer, Davinderpal Singh GM (Personnel), JS Bhatia Chief General Manager (Planning), Ashima Aggarwal ATP (Planning), Parminder Singh Executive Engineer, Rajat Kumar DA and Sandeep Singh SDE.