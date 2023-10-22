Punjab VB arrests another accused in transport tenders scam

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested another accused, Yashpal, a resident of village Udhanwal in SBS Nagar, who was involved in committing a fraud regarding labour cartage and transport tenders in grain markets of SBS Nagar district, conniving with other contractors and concerned officers/employees of the Food and Civil Supplies department and procurement agencies.

Case had already been registered against the former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, his PA, Deputy Director, DFSC Rakesh Bhaskar, besides three

contractors.