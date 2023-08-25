Punjab VB arrests absconding inspector in Rs 20L bribe case

CHANDIGARH: Amidst the ongoing anti-corruption drive in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested absconding Inspector Khem Chand Prashar from Ferozepur in connection with a bribery case of Rs 20 lakh for re-nominating a person— who was given a clean chit, in a 2019 murder case of Mahant Dayal Das.

This is the second arrest in the case. Notably, the latter was shot dead by two unknown persons at Dera Baba Harka Das in village Kotsukhia in Kotkapura on November 7, 2019.

Following this, the murder case was registered at Police Station Sadar Kotkapura against two unknown persons and Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and others on the complaint of Sant Gagan Das, who is a disciple of Sant Baba Haridas.

Later, accused Sant Jarnail Das was given a clean chit by DSP HQ Moga Ravinder Singh. Later, Punjab and Haryana High Court summoned IGP Faridkot Range Pardeep Kumar Yadav to file an affidavit in the case. Thereafter, the IGP constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by SP (D) Faridkot Ganesh. An official spokesperson of the VB said that in November 2022, SP Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar, and Inspector Khem Chand had demanded Rs 50 lakh as a bribe from Sant Gagan Das to re-nominate and arrest Sant Jarnail

Das Kapurewale.