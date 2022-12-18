Punjab Urban Housing Dept Issues Show Cause Notices To 42 Officials

Chandigarh: Adopting zero-tolerance towards delay in service delivery to the people of the state, the Punjab Housing, and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, besides charge-sheeting three officials — two senior assistants and an assistant estate officer, for dereliction of duty.



This strict action has been taken on the directions of Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora.

Divulging the details of the case, Arora said that to ensure delivery of services to the public on time, the H&UD department has put in place an online mechanism in which applications and files received by the department are being monitored by senior officials and by him personally.

Recently, he personally examined the pendency of each application at each level and it was found that the maximum pendency was at

the level of 45 officials across the department, who were issued show-cause notices, while, three have been

charge-sheeted for not responding to the show-cause notices and dereliction of duty, as undue delay in clearance of applications lead to harassment and unethical corrupt practices, which is absolutely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any cost, the H&UD Minister categorically said.

Three officials who got charge sheeted include Jaspal Kaur Assistant Estate Officer of Patiala Development Authority, Rajesh Kumar Senior Assistant (Accounts)

of Amritsar Development Authority and Parminder Singh Senior Assistant of Estate Office GMADA.