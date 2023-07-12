Punjab undertakes relief measures in flood affected areas

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is undertaking relief measures on war footing to provide succour to the people inhabiting the areas affected by the floods.



Divulging about the relief efforts being undertaken as per the directions of the Chief Minister, an official spokesperson said that as many as 1058 villages of 14 Districts have been ravaged by the flood fury with Roopnagar accounting for most of them.

The spokesperson further pointed out that out of these affected villages, 364 belong to Roopnagar, 268 fall in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 250 in Patiala, 71 in Jalandhar, 30 in Moga, 25 in Hoshiarpur, 16 in Ludhiana, 3 each in Sangrur and Ferozepur and 6 in Tarn Taran.

Also, during the past 24 hours, 3 people died who hailed from Faridkot. Till now, 49 houses have been completely destroyed whereas partial damage has occurred to 180 houses.

At the Gaushala in Brahman Majra, Sirhind, Fatehgarh Sahib, 800 bovine have been saved through a rescue operation with one among these dying while 8 are in serious condition. Also, information has been received with regard to the death of 3 buffaloes, 2 cows in Fatehgarh Sahib, 9 in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, 2 Bovine and 6300 Hen’s in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, 7 Buffaloes and Bovine in Tarn Taran and 3 in Jalandhar. In Sirhind City 8 Piglets and 7 Pigs and a Goat has also been reported dead owing to the floods.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department is undertaking disbursal of relief material and organizing relief camps in the different districts affected by the floods. The department has held 127 such camps so far out of which 14 have been held in 14, 16 in Roopnagar, 7 in Moga, 3 in Ludhiana, 22 in Mohali, 2 in SBS Nagar, 2 in Sangrur, 18 in Ferozepur, 3 in Hoshiarpur, 7 in Tarn Taran, and 33 in Jalandhar.

The Department is also in the forefront to distribute relief material to the people under which 16425 food packets abd 1816 medicines have distributed in Roopnagar, 12500 food packets in Patiala, 2000 food packets in Mohali, 1500 in SBS Nagar, 1000 Food Packets in Fatehgarh Sahib, 100 relief kits in Jalandhar. Besides, 15185 food packets have been provided too.

In order to intensify relief efforts, boats have provided too with Patiala getting 21, Roopnagar 24, Mohali 5, Fatehgarh Sahib 4 and Ferozepur 15.

In addition, a total of 13574 people in Patiala, Roopnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar have been evacuated from the flood ravaged areas to the safer places.

As regards the efforts of the Animal Husbandry Department in these critical times, the Rapid Response Teams comprising Veterinary Doctors and other staff have been deployed in the affected zones.