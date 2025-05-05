Punjab: Two persons held in Amritsar on charge of spying

Chandigarh: In a counter-espionage operation, the Punjab Police has arrested two men for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday that the Amritsar Rural Police has arrested Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, both residents of Ajnala.

They were allegedly transmitting sensitive information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the DGP said.

Police have also seized two mobile phones from their possession.

A preliminary investigation has revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh alias Pittu alias Happy, currently lodged in the Amritsar Central Jail.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh said the accused were allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

They were involved in collecting and transmitting crucial information, such as Army movements, locations of Border Security Force (BSF) camps as well as airports, photographs and other sensitive data, to their handlers in Pakistan, he said.

A case has been registered against the duo at the Ajnala police station under the relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act, Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has lauded the Punjab Police for arresting the duo.

In a statement, Mann said it is a big achievement for the state police, which has foiled plans aimed at jeopardising the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.