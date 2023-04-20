Punjab to sync job portal with technical education & industries departments

Chandigarh: Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora directed the department to sync the job portal https://www.pgrkam.com/ with Technical Education and Industrial Training and Industries departments’ portals to ensure the availability of skilled manpower data from these departments directly on the job portal.



Chairing a review meeting with senior officers of stakeholder departments here at Punjab Bhawan, Aman Arora said that this move will help in the real time updation of skilled workforce data on this platform which is being highly used by the various industrial houses to feed their human resources requirements.

He also asked the officials to make the Placement Cell and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises popular amongst the youth to encourage them to register themselves with these centres so that they can be further tracked and informed regarding the new employment opportunities available in the market.

Arora asked the officials to give special emphasis on registering persons with disability having skills at the job portal besides running a drive to convert the registered manpower into an employed workforce.

Meanwhile, Secretary Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Kumar Rahul and Director Deepti Uppal apprised the Minister that over 10,000 students have been enrolled under National Apprenticeship Program by Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM).