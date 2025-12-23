Punjab to provide cashless treatment worth Rs 10L under ‘Sehat Yojna’: CM

SANGRUR: Continuing his campaign to interact with the people at the grassroots level to give a fillip to the development of the villages, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said that the move is aimed at ensuring world-class civic amenities to the villages at par with the cities. Interacting with the people, CM Mann said the state government will soon launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ that will open doors of quality healthcare for 65 lakh families in the state by allowing them to avail cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh in both government and private hospitals across Punjab.

He further said that the holistic growth of villages was the need of hour to give further impetus to all round development of the state. “The state government is already making all out efforts for ensuring public welfare and giving impetus to development of villages. This gigantic task could not be possible without active support and cooperation of the general public,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that the people and their elected representatives should regularly monitor the ongoing development works in the state, adding that this will help in the quality execution of work. He exhorted people to make sure that concerted efforts of the state government for giving fillip to the development of villages are successful with their assistance and guidance. “The majority of the population of the state live in villages so the state government was committed to ensure unprecedented development in them,” he noted.

The Chief Minister asserted: “The Punjab government is committed to provide facilities at par with cities to facilitate people and no stone was being left unturned for this noble cause. The sole aim of holding such events was to prepare a road map for giving further impetus to ongoing development of the state and especially in the villages.”