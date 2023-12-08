‘Punjab to introduce Skill Training Scheme to enhance employment’

CHANDIGARH: Minister of Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Aman Arora directed the department officials to set up a Working Group to finalise Punjab Skill Training Scheme in a bid to increase youth employability in the state.



Aman Arora was addressing the stakeholders and training partners during an open house discussion session on the proposed scheme and optimum utilisation of Multi Skill Development Centres at PEDA Complex, Chandigarh on Thursday.

Talking about the proposed Skill Training Scheme, Arora informed that short term training (two months to one year) courses will be undertaken under the scheme to train students in government schools, colleges, universities, ITIs, polytechnics, Multi Skill Development Centres (MSDCs), Health Sector Development Centres (HSDCs), Rural Skill Centres (RSCs) and those candidates who are experienced but are without skill certifications, besides imparting training to vulnerable sections of the society.