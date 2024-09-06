Punjab to install 20K agri-solar pumps

Chandigarh: Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday announced that the state government has decided to install 20,000 solar pumps, of which 5,000 will be allocated to the SC farmers and Gram Panchayats for agricultural purposes.



Disclosing the details, Arora said that Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) is ready to kick off the agri-solar pump scheme as part of the initial phase of the PM Kusum Scheme.

The Cabinet minister shared that 2,000 solar pump sets have been reserved for the SC farmers, with an 80 per cent subsidy on the total installation cost. Additionally, 3,000 solar pumps have been earmarked for Gram Panchayats. General category farmers will get 60 per cent subsidy on the total installation cost.

Arora said the Punjab Government is looking to ensure optimum utilisation of the natural solar energy to decarbonise the agriculture sector. He also directed the PEDA officials that the execution of the solar agri-pump project should be ensured in a transparent and seamless manner.

He also directed PEDA officials to ensure transparent and smooth execution of the solar agri-pump scheme. Arora, along with the department secretary Ravi Bhagat, checked the operations of a portal created by the PEDA with the assistance of the Department of Governance Reforms (DGR) for the application and allotment of agricultural solar pumps.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure that farmers encounter no difficulties while applying for solar pumps online.