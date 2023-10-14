Punjab to increase renewable energy share to 30% by 2030: Aman Arora

Chandigarh: With an aim to discuss potential of investment in Industries & MSMEs related to Energy Efficiency projects, Punjab New & Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora on Friday inaugurated a one-day conference-cum-exhibition ‘Investment Bazaar for Energy Efficiency’ organised by Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA).



Representatives from Industries, Financial Institutions, Banks, Designated Consumers, MSMEs, Equipment Manufacturers (EMs) and Energy Auditors attended the workshop.

While addressing the conference, Arora said that the state has been working proactively to increase the renewable energy share to 30 per cent by 2030 through the Punjab Vision Document 2030 strategy. Currently, the share standing at 15 per cent. The vision not only focuses on the energy generation side, but also stresses the need for demand side interventions across various sectors. He also emphasised upon the importance of energy efficiency & implementation of new and innovative energy efficient technologies in Industries & MSME in the State.