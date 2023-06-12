Punjab to implement policy to prevent abuse of women abroad: Kaur

Chandigarh/ Jalandhar: Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr. Baljit Kaur on Sunday said that the Punjab government will soon implement the new policy to prevent the exploitation of Punjabi women aboard, especially who suffered due to the misguidance by travel agents.



She was speaking during the discussion held here at the DAC Jalandhar in which minister for local government Balkar Singh, MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann, Deputy Commissioner Deep Shikha Sharma, Punjab Container and Warehouse Corporation Chairperson Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and a large number of women from different districts of Punjab participated. Kaur said that the voice raised by the victims would get due consideration in the policy formation so that the interest of women could be safeguard on priority basis.

Sharing the grief of the victims, the minister for social security, women and child development assured them that the Punjab government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would take stern action to prevent such frauds in the future.

During the discussion, some victim women said that the agents gave them the assurance of a safe job abroad that would lead to a prosperous life before sending them to a foreign country where they had nothing but to suffer. Kaur said that such unfortunate incidents and exploitation of women would not be tolerated by the state government and strict legal amendments will be made to prevent these.