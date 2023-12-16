Punjab to hold Mega PTM today across all 19,109 Govt. schools

Chandigarh: Issuing a message, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has invited to the parents of the government school students of the state to attend Mega PTM. He said that parents must attend the Parents-Teachers Meet so that they can get information about their wards and also give suggestions regarding the improvement in education system.



Chief Minister said that the Punjab government is committed and making efforts to raise the standard of all government schools in the state and restore their glory.

He said that in this Mega PTM, teachers and parents will share the feedback about children. Parents should also know about the child’s activities in school besides the teachers will know about the student’s life after the school. Parents will also take stock about the facilities being given into the school premises.

Under the leadership of CM Mann, the School Education Department will hold Parents-Teachers meeting at 19,109 government primary schools and upper primary schools across Punjab on December 16,2023, The department had expected to involve more than 20 lakh parents in this meet.