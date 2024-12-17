Punjab to follow Haryana to resolve farmers’ issues: Rana

Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana has said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should follow his Haryana counterpart and promptly resolve the issues of protesting farmers.

“Since the Haryana Chief Minister is providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all crops, the Punjab government should also follow the Haryana government’s policy in the interest of farmers,” the Agriculture minister said.

The minister also expressed concerns over the deteriorating health of agitating farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. He said the Punjab government should take care of Dallewal’s health and efforts should be made so that he could end his hunger strike.

He said the Punjab government should also ensure that all farmers of Punjab could sell their produce on MSP.