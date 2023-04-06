‘Punjab to ensure quality power supply for coming paddy’

Patiala: To ensure quality and reliable power to the consumers for the coming paddy or summer season, level best arrangements are being made in Punjab, stated Daljit Inderpal Singh Grewal, Director of Distribution PSPCL while presiding over a meeting of the distribution zone of Patiala Circle and various representatives of power and citizens of Patiala. It is mentioned here that PSPCL has initiated such serial meetings in different circles of the distribution zones of Punjab in which senior officers of PSPCL and various representatives of power and citizens discussed their issues relating to the power supply and other issues etc.