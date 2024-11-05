Punjab to boost tourism at international level

Chandigarh: Punjab’s Minister for Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, has issued directives to the senior officials of the department to elevate Punjab’s tourism sector to an international level.

During a review meeting at the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board office in Sector 38, Sond highlighted that Punjab has vast potential in tourism, and a policy to encourage tourism beyond the religious sector should be developed soon. He mentioned that “village tourism” in Punjab could be further promoted.

Additionally, efforts could be made to encourage tourism around various festivals and fairs across different regions.

Sond suggested that the ‘Bed and Breakfast’ scheme, aimed at providing experiences of rural Punjab, should be promoted more widely.

He pointed out that Punjab’s cuisine is renowned worldwide, and several cities offer a delightful taste experience.