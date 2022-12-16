Punjab to be lone power surplus state in country soon: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state has taken a leap towards being a power surplus as none of the Thermal Power plants will face any sort of coal shortage in the state.



Mann, who welcomed the first coal rake from the state's captive Pachwara Mines, said that the day is not far when Punjab will be the lone power surplus state in the country. He said that no power cut was imposed in the state during the previous paddy season as Punjab produced 83 per cent more power than in previous years. He envisioned that with the resumption of coal supply from the Pachwara mine, production will enhance manifolds.

The Chief Minister said that power is the engine of growth and development, due to which his government is focusing on enhancing its generation.