Punjab sword arm & food bowl of India: Mann

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday highlighted Punjab’s enduring role as the “sword arm and food bowl of India”, saying the state has always been at the forefront in safeguarding the country’s unity and sovereignty and has made unmatched sacrifices for the nation.



Mann was interacting with a delegation of the National Defence College (NDC), New Delhi, which is on a study tour of Punjab from February 2 to 6.

Welcoming the delegation, he said the socio-political study tour aims to help officers understand Punjab’s social, economic and political landscape.

He said the state is known for its legacy of valour, communal harmony and hard-working people. Mann further said that the state has produced some of the bravest soldiers and finest military leaders for the Indian Armed Forces.

The state is proudly called the “food bowl and sword arm of India” as its youth guards the borders while farmers ensure food security for the nation, the CM added.

He said the state contributes around 40 per cent of food grains to the national pool, and Punjab has made the most sacrifice during India’s freedom struggle.

Punjab is a peaceful border state where communal harmony is deeply rooted, and hatred has no place, he said.

Despite sharing a 532-km international border, the state has always upheld secularism, peace and unity, he said.

Mann said the NDC course provides officers an opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of governance, administration and law-and-order challenges at the state and grassroots levels.

The delegation comprises 16 officers, including five foreign officers from Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Nepal, and 11 Indian officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force and civil services.

Mann felicitated the members of the delegation and wished them a comfortable stay in Punjab.