Punjab starts mobile van for free health check up

chandigarh: In order to impart quality medical treatment to the people of Sangrur district at their doorsteps, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday flagged off a mobile van to ensure free health check up of the patients.



The chief minister, after flagging off the van, said the specially built van has been provided by ICICI foundation and will be manned by the staff of the health department. He said this mobile van has been equipped with state of the art infrastructure to provide high-end medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the tests like BP, ECG, HIV and others can be easily done in the mobile van besides providing other treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people.

The chief minister expressed hope that this unique program will act as a catalyst to provide the quality health care and diagnostic services to the people at their doorsteps. He said that the state government has initiated several path breaking initiatives for imparting quality healthcare services to the people.

Bhagwant Mann envisioned that such mobile vans will revolutionise the health sector by offering free and quality mobile healthcare services to the people especially in the far flung areas of the rural sector by offering a direct access to the best health and diagnostic facilities.

Congratulating the district administration and the health department for the initiative, the chief minister said that such out of the box ideas are the need of the hour for making Punjab a healthy state.