Punjab stands firmly with families of youth stuck in Gulf countries: Mann

Chandigarh: Amid escalating conflict in parts of the Middle East, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 24x7 helpline to assist stranded Punjabis, asking families to call 0172 2260042, 0172 2260043 or WhatsApp +91 94787 79112 for immediate support.



Stating that the state government is in constant touch with the Central govt to ensure their safe and prompt return, he said Punjab will extend full support and cooperation to those affected.

Assuring fulsome support and cooperation to the distressed families of the Punjabis stuck in strife torn Middle East, CM Mann stated, “The state government was constantly in touch with the Government of India (GoI) to ensure safe and prompt return of the people stuck. Due to the outbreak of conflicts in Arab countries, many Punjabis in these nations are facing serious difficulties. The Punjab government has set up a helpline if any person or his family is stranded in these countries they can call on these numbers.”

He assured full backing to those in distress and announced that a dedicated helpline and control room has been set up and will operate 24x7, adding, “People can call 0172 2260042 and 0172 2260043, or send a WhatsApp message to +91 94787 79112, if any kind of help is required.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Mann said, “We are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the stranded people as soon as possible.”

Expressing solidarity with the families of the youth and students stuck in Gulf countries, he said, “The state government stands firmly with these families in this hour of crisis.”

He also urged the Centre to intervene for the safe evacuation of Punjabis stranded in the Middle East.