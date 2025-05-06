Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet on Monday strongly condemned Punjab’s move to not release 4,500 cusecs of water to the state, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accusing the AAP-ruled neighbour of indulging in petty politics over the water-sharing issue.

Addressing a press conference after chairing a meeting of the state Cabinet here, Saini said it strongly condemned a resolution passed unanimously by the Punjab Assembly on Monday, which said “not even a single drop of water will be given from its share to Haryana”.

“The resolution is unconstitutional and against the country’s federal structure. It also goes against the teachings of the Sikh gurus. Punjab government should honour the words of the gurus and release water unconditionally,” Saini said.

“I want to tell (Punjab Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann and Congress leaders that while they talk about the Constitution, they don’t respect it. Punjab should unconditionally release water to Haryana,” Saini said.

“Punjab AAP’s conspiracy won’t work. People of Haryana and Punjab have ties on each side, but they are trying to create differences among people with their narrow political mindset,” Saini alleged.

“Tomorrow, they might pass a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha and claim that Himachal Pradesh is theirs. They can say anything. They may even pass a resolution claiming Pakistan is theirs.

“But I want to tell them that it is their responsibility to protect the federal structure. They are acting as if they don’t accept the Constitution or the country’s federal setup,” he said.

On Chief Minister Mann, Saini said he should stop playing “petty politics” and focus on development that addresses the basic needs of the people of Punjab.