Punjab set to begin registrations for Rs 10L health cover

Chandigarh: Registrations for a state scheme for cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh will begin Tuesday in Tarn Taran and Barnala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna is meant to cover all families in Punjab and got the cabinet approval on July 10.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann said, "Our priority is health, education and infrastructure. In three years, we opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, which will increase to 1,000 in the coming time."

As far as footfall goes, 1.80 crore people have got themselves checked and treated in these clinics, he said.

Mann, a few weeks ago, announced a Rs 10 lakh 'Sehat Bima' for the state's residents.

He said the registration for the scheme will begin from Barnala and Tarn Taran districts from September 23 and will go on for at least 10 days.

Registration camps have been set up at around 128 places in each of these districts.

Mann termed the scheme historic and first-of-its-kind in Punjab.

"We have kept the process simple. People just need to bring documents like an Aadhaar card and a voter ID with them for the registration," Mann said.

All government employees, ASHA workers, and anganwadi workers will be included in the scheme, he said.

People enrolled on the insurance will be given a health card.

Mann said that over 2,000 health procedures and surgeries will be covered.

Under the scheme, all 65 lakh families in the state will be entitled to cashless health insurance of Rs 10 lakh at government as well as empanelled private hospitals.