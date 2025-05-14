Punjab seize 1.5-kg heroin from smugglers

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested 156 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 16 kg opium and Rs 5.38 lakh drug money from their possession. With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested under the state government’s anti-drugs campaign has reached 10,802 in just 73 days.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, simultaneously in all 28 districts of the state.

Notably, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a five-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Divulging details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that over 200 teams, comprising over 1500 police personnel, under the supervision of 97 gazetted officers, have conducted raids at as many as 601 locations across the state, leading to the registration of 109 FIRs on the day.