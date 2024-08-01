Punjab sees major decline in child malnutrition: Min

Chandigarh: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the Punjab government remains committed to advancing the welfare of children and women. On Tuesday, Social Security, Women and child development minister Baljit Kaur held a meeting with district program officers and child development project officers at MGSIPA to address key departmental schemes and issues.

During the meeting, Baljit Kaur emphasised the Punjab government’s success in reducing child malnutrition during Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s tenure. Union Women and child development minister Annapurna Devi confirmed in a Lok Sabha reply on July 26 that stunting among children in Punjab has decreased from 22.08 per cent in 2022 to 17.65 per cent in 2024. Additionally, wasting has reduced from 9.54 per cent to 3.17 per cent, and the percentage of underweight children has fallen from 12.58 per cent to 5.57 per cent. Punjab has been ranked first among neighboring states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, for its progress in reducing child malnutrition. Official statistics reveal a significant decline in malnutrition rates over the past two years. The ‘POSHAN Tracker’ highlights substantial improvements in key indicators like stunting, wasting, and underweight among children aged 0-5 years in the state.

In response to reports of a scam involving the distribution of panjiri at Anganwadi centers, Baljit Kaur issued clear guidelines and protocols for the scheme’s implementation. She assured that any lapses in the scheme’s execution would result in strict action, underscoring the importance of the food provided at Anganwadi centers for the health of children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.