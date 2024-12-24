Punjab seeks funds to boost agriculture infra

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to address the critical issues surrounding the Rural Development Fund (RDF) and Market Development Fund (MDF), Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema, food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney and Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha called on the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Tuesday.

The delegation emphasised the urgent need for the release of RDF and MDF payments amounting to Rs 7,000 crore, which are crucial for maintaining Punjab’s extensive agricultural marketing infrastructure.

Cheema said the meeting was marked by a constructive discussion, with the delegation underscoring the unique challenges being faced by Punjab due to delay in payment of RDF and MDF. “Officers of the state government also accompanied us to apprise the Union finance minister about the substantial role of these funds in the development of the Mandi board, mandis, roads connecting mandis and other agricultural marketing infrastructure,” he added. “We have to charge a higher RDF/MDF because of this vast and time-tested infrastructure that no other state possesses. It is due to the RDF and MDF that we have been able to develop a vast network of roads,” Cheema said.