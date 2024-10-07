Punjab: SEC rolls out new method to facilitate elections

Chandigarh: Punjab State Election Commission (SEC) has developed a new online composite application titled ‘local bodies poll activity monitoring system’ (LBPAMS) for the facilitation of the election officials and general public in connection with the current Gram Panchayat elections 2024. The said application is now available on the website of the SEC (sec.punjab.gov.in)



SEC commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri on Sunday said that this is a new step in modernising the electoral processes with specific reference to the local body elections and the commission has sought to adopt some of the good practices being followed by the ECI . Sharing more details, he added that online display of voter electoral rolls for all districts makes it easier for the public to search for

their vote details.