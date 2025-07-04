Punjab: Sanjeev Arora sworn-in as Cabinet minister

Chandigarh: Newly elected Ludhiana West MLA Sanjeev Arora was inducted as a Cabinet minister on Thursday while Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal was dropped after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann effected the seventh Cabinet reshuffle in the past three years.

Arora’s induction followed Dhaliwal’s resignation from the Punjab Cabinet. His lone portfolio, NRI Affairs, was given to the newly elected MLA.

Arora was also given the portfolio of Industry and Commerce and Investment Promotion, which were earlier held by Tarunpreet Singh Sond, who is now left with Tourism & Culture Affairs, Labour, Hospitality, and Rural Development & Panchayats departments.