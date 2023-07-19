Punjab restored 83% of flood-hit water supply schemes: Jimpa

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has informed that more than 83 percent of the water supply schemes of the villages affected by floods have been repaired. He said that 368 water supply schemes of south, north and central zone were affected due to flood and 308 schemes have been repaired till 12 noon on July 18 with the restoration rate being 83.69 percent.

He said that some days back, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had released funds to the tune of Rs. 10 crore for the repair of drinking water supply schemes and also directed to provide clean drinking water to the flood affected people in all circumstances.