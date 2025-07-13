‘Punjab ranked number one in education in Centre’s national survey’

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) senior leader and Punjab’s Education minister Harjot Singh Bains strongly criticised previous Congress and Akali-BJP governments for neglecting the state’s education system and stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the AAP government has taken historic steps in the past three and a half years to strengthen the education system of the state.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, minister Bains said that during previous regimes, the condition of government schools was extremely poor. Children were forced to sit on the floor. But after the AAP government came to power in 2022, we have transformed the condition of government schools. Along with building new classrooms, we introduced modern laboratories, security guards, campus managers, and transport services.