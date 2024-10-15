Punjab ramps up fight against cyber frauds with enhanced call centre

Chandigarh: In order to further improve the potential of the ‘cyber helpline 1930’, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday inaugurated the enhanced call centre of 1930 helpline to help people in reporting cyber financial frauds in real-time and also launched ‘cyber mittar chatbot’ for providing assistance to queries relating to cyber crimes.



To ensure the helpline’s effectiveness, the DGP made a trial call to 1930 during the inauguration and interacted with the representative to understand the working of the helpline.

Pertinently, the helpline is a citizen financial cyber fraud reporting and management system (CFCFRMS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It allows victims to freeze their money in the accounts of the accused/suspects immediately after the registration of complaint on this helpline. In Punjab, the helpline was made operational from September 2021.

Yadav said that these cutting-edge innovations will enhance cybercrime reporting and ensure rapid resolution of financial frauds, empowering citizens in the digital world. Cyber mittar chatbot will ensure instant info access with 24x7 assistance and swift response which will ensure confidential reporting to protect details of citizens.