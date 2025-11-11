Punjab: PU students protest for Senate election; politicians, farmers’ join them

Chandigarh: Panjab University students on Monday held a massive protest on the campus here demanding the announcement of Senate polls, with some breaking through barricades, and jostling with security personnel, who resorted to lathicharge to restore order.

The students’ call for the protest became a rallying point for Punjab’s political parties, and farmers’ bodies, who accused the Centre of trying to “capture” the educational institution.

The PU was turned into a fortress as heavy deployment of police was made on and around the varsity campus. The university’s entry points were barricaded and checkpoints were set up on roads leading to the building in the wake of a protest call.

Police refused students entry through Gate number-1 of the university on Monday morning, forcing many to shout “Go Back Chandigarh Police!”

Protesters forced their way through the gate despite attempts by the police to prevent them from moving forward.

When some students pushed away barricades erected outside the entry gate, police resorted to caning.

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang, former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa, former MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa joined the protest.

Although authorities later allowed entry through Gate number 1, Gate number 2 and 3 remained shut.

The students, who have been protesting under the banner of ‘Panjab University Bachao Morcha’, were joined by farmer leaders, who pushed through police barricades erected along the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders Balbir Singh Rajewal, Jangveer Singh Chouhan, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Raminder Singh Patiala held a protest near Phase-6 in Punjab’s Mohali after they were not allowed to enter Chandigarh, causing a traffic jam on the road.

Later, the farmers broke through the barricades and walked a distance to reach the university. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, SKM (Non-Political) leaders, including Kaka Singh Kotra and M S Rai, reached the university to support the students’ protest.

Security personnel in anti-riot gear were deployed along the Chandigarh-Mohali border. Barricades were erected and trucks laden with sand were stationed at the border.

Rai said: “We will never allow the Centre to snatch the PU from us.” Addressing a gathering of protesters near the Vice-Chancellor office on the PU campus, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the Centre and demanded that the schedule of Senate poll be announced.