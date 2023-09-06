Punjab: PSPCL wins 45th Hockey Tournament

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) sport wing lifted up the winner’s trophy at the 45th All India Electricity Sports Control Board Hockey Tournament 2023-24 and bagged the second position in the 45th All India Electricity Sports Control Board Tug of War Tournament, both of which were held under the auspices of the Haryana Power Sports Group in Panchkula.

Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, director sdmin, PSPCL, lauded the victorious teams in hockey and tug of war. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to both teams for their outstanding performances, emphasising the importance of sports in fostering team spirit, physical fitness, and a sense of camaraderie among employees.

On winning, it reaffirmed its commitment to improving customer services and promoting employee welfare through its relentless efforts under visionary leadership of Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO.

Director admin Jasbir Singh Sur Singh informed that in Hockey, PSPCL team had defeated Haryana in the finals by 3-1. From PSPCL, Manvir Singh, Parminder Singh and Ravinder Singh scored one goal each. Prior to finals, the PSPCL team had won over Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand.

Director admin congratulated the team including captain Harpreet Singh, coach Ravinder Singh and manager Parvinder Singh Toor.