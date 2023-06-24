Punjab: PSPCL launches campaign against menace of electricity theft

Patiala: The campaign launched by Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) against the menace of theft of electricity in Punjab is achieving great success with good results. A spokesman of PSPCL disclosed that PSPCL has imposed a fine for Rs 31.81 lakh on 71 consumers for theft of electricity and other violations for unauthorised use of electricity.

PSPCL enforcement teams of Amritsar, Bathinda, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala circles along with police officials have checked the premises of 683 consumers of different areas of the circles on June 23. The spokesman said that during joint raids by the different enforcement teams, the premises of 247 consumers were checked under Suburban Samrala and Khamano areas under Patiala circle.The teams checked the premises of 158 consumers of Vishal Nagar and Guru Ramdas Nagar (City Patti) under Amritsar circle.

The spokesman also said that enforcement teams have checked the premises of 121 consumers falling under Rama Mandi, Khuhla Sarver, Talwandi Bhai, Talwandi Sabo and Zira under Bathinda circle.