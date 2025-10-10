Punjab: Project to construct over 3,100 ‘modern’ stadiums launched

BATHINDA: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 3,100 ultra-modern sports grounds across the state, with an investment of Rs 1,194 crore.

Addressing a large gathering, Kejriwal said the initiative aims to harness the potential of Punjab’s youth by channelising their energy toward sports and away from drugs. “This project will create over 3,100 new playgrounds in villages across Punjab, giving young people opportunities to dream big and bring glory to the nation,” he said.

Calling it a “historic day for Punjab,” Kejriwal said modern, well-equipped playgrounds would be developed for sports such as hockey, football, volleyball, and athletics. The government will also provide the required sports equipment for each facility. He reiterated that strict measures under the ongoing ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign were being taken against drug smugglers, adding that previous governments had allowed the menace to spread unchecked.

Chief Minister Mann said the state had long suffered from a lack of sports infrastructure but was now witnessing a major transformation. “Punjab takes immense pride in its sporting legacy. It is a matter of honour that four national teams are captained by Punjabis — including Harmanpreet Kaur, Shubman Gill, and Harmanpreet Singh,” he said, adding that nine Punjabi players are part of the national hockey team.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, Mann noted that 300 coaches have been appointed, and ₹8 lakh is being provided to players training for international events. He added that cash rewards are now disbursed promptly — unlike earlier times — citing that each Punjabi player on the Indian hockey team received Rs 1 crore for their medal-winning performance.