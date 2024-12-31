‘Punjab Police solved all high-profile cases in 2024’

Chandigarh: As the year 2024 draws to a close, the Punjab Police led by Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has made significant strides in maintaining law and order and successfully solving all the major and high-profile crimes that took place in the state throughout the year, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Sukhchain Singh Gill here on Tuesday.

“From the series of attacks on police establishments, to the high-profile killings of Hindu leader Vikas Bagga at Nangal and ex-terrorist Rattandeep Singh, the Punjab police have left no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice,” he said at a press conference.

Other notable cases solved include the hand grenade blast at a residence in Sector 10, Chandigarh, the hand grenade attack at a petrol station in Mansa, and the triple murder case in Ferozepur.

Gill further said that the “decisive war” waged by the Punjab Police on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh has continued with police arresting 8935 drug smugglers/suppliers, including 210 big fish after registering 12255 first information reports (FIRs), including 1213 commercials in 2024. He said that police teams have recovered 1099 Kg heroin, 991-Kg opium, 414 quintals of poppy husk, and 2.94 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids.