Punjab Police seizes 40 kg heroin, arrests 6 drug traffickers in Bathinda

Chandigarh: Punjab Police has busted an international drug cartel with the arrest of six traffickers in Bathinda and recovery of 40 kilograms of heroin from them, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the consignment was sent by Pakistan-based handlers for distribution in Punjab, he said.

This comes close on the heels of Amritsar Commissionerate Police unearthing a drug cartel operated by Pakistan-based smuggler Tanveer Shah and Canada-based handler Joban Kaler, with the arrest of nine traffickers near the International Border in Rajasthan’s Barmer. Police had recovered 60.302 kilograms of heroin from them.

In the Bathinda case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that Lakhvir Singh alias Lakha (33), Prabhjot Singh (26), Ranjodh Singh (27), Akash Marwaha (21), Rohit Kumar (25), and Gurcharan Singh alias Guri (27), all residents of Malout in Sri Muktsar Sahib, have been arrested.

Lakhvir and Prabhjot have previous cases pertaining to the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them, the DGP said.

Further investigations are being carried out to uncover the full extent of the drug supply chain including its cross-border linkages, he said.

Sharing more details, Bathinda Senior Superintendent of Police Amneet Kondal said that a special operation was launched following specific inputs about drug smuggling in the area.

During the operation, the police team intercepted a car with six occupants and recovered 40 kilograms of heroin from the vehicle, she said.

A further probe revealed that drugs were being smuggled from across the India-Pakistan border and routed through local smugglers in Punjab, SSP Kondal said, adding that more accused associated with Pakistan-based handlers are being identified and raids are being conducted to nab them.

A case has been registered in this regard under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Kotwali police station in Bathinda, she said.