Punjab Police seals 84 inter-state entry/exit points to keep eye on drug smugglers

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Friday carried out a special operation ‘OPS Seal-IX’ aimed at checking all the vehicles entering or exiting the border state of Punjab to keep a tab at drug trafficking and liquor smuggling.

During the operation, conducted from 8 am to 2 pm in all the districts on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, all the SSPs of border districts were directed to organise joint Naka operations at strategic places of the

border districts and mobilise a maximum number of manpower to lay strong ‘nakas’ at sealing points under the supervision of Gazetted officers/SHOs.

Sharing details, Special DGP Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that well-coordinated strong nakas involving over 1,000 police personnel were set up under the supervision of

Inspectors/DSPs at least 84 entry/exit points of 10 districts, which share boundaries with four border states and UT Chandigarh.